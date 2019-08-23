Top BJP leaders hail Sitharaman, say announcements will boost economy

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party's Working President J P Nadda on Friday, hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing a slew of measures to achieve higher economic growth, hoping that the decisions would boost the economy.

Taking to Twitter, Shah claimed that India's economy remained "resilient" and despite global slowdown, it was "performing well"."Our govt has been fiscally prudent while prioritising growth. Today's announcements by the finance minister only reinforce the fact that Modi 2.0 is committed to making India a 5 trillion dollar economy," he stated.Terming the decisions as "bold" and "people-friendly", JP Nadda said that they would give a huge boost to the economy and major relief to all entrepreneurs and businessmen."Under the visionary leadership of Narendra Modi, some major transforming measures have been taken to boost the economy, which is related to facilitating wealth creators, taxation measures, increasing capital flows, energizing financial markets and infrastructure etc," he said.Welcoming the decisions, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that it would boost the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and be instrumental in increasing the job opportunities.Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the decisions would benefit MSMEs, increase access to affordable credit for homebuyers and businesses and provide relief in CSR regulations among other steps to give a boost to the economy.Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed the decisions as Modi's Booster dose for the economy, saying the Prime Minister has only one interest which is the national interest. "He takes right decisions at the right time," he said.Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the slew of measures announced for the MSME sector will greatly benefit the textiles sector which predominantly comprises of MSMEs. (ANI)