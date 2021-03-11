Top Cambodian leaders receive 1st shot of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], March 11 (ANI): Cambodian leaders including President of National Assembly Heng Samrin, President of Senate Say Chhum, Deputy PM of National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin and Deputy PM of Foreign Affairs (Prak Sokhonn) on Thursday received the first shot of AstraZeneca's 'Made-in-India' CoviShield COVID-19 vaccines.



"Cambodian Leaders got the1st shot of @makeinindia vaccine #AstraZeneca- President of National Assembly, President of Senate, DPM of National Assembly-Senate Relations and DPM of Foreign Affairs," tweeted the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh.

On February 6, India had approved the supply of 1,00,000 doses of C OVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

The supply was approved in response to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen's request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance in the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier on Wednesday, Cambodian PM Sen and the First Lady received a shot of the Made-in-India coronavirus vaccine.

From January 20 onwards, New Delhi has supplied coronavirus vaccines to several countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Bahrain, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Seychelles and Sri Lanka. (ANI)