Top CPI-M leader Sathidevi to be new chief of Kerala Women's Commission

The 64-year-old Sathidevi is a former Lok Sabha member and is presently the secretary of the Democratic Mahila Association, the women's wing of the CPI-M.

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 (IANS) Top CPI-M leader P. Sathidevi has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission, said a statement issued by the Commission, here on Saturday.

The Commission in its statement said that she will take charge on October 1 at its headquarters here in the state capital city.

She is the sister of former party legislator and one of the most popular leader from Kannur -- P. Jayarajan.

Her husband is also a former CPI-M legislator from Kozhikode -- M. Dasan who passed away in 2002.

The Commission has been lying headless since June, when M.C. Josephine quit after a furore broke out on account of her response to a hapless housewife who called her complaining of domestic violence.

