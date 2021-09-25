  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Top CPI-M leader Sathidevi to be new chief of Kerala Women's Commission

Top CPI-M leader Sathidevi to be new chief of Kerala Women's Commission

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Sep 25th, 2021, 19:40:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 (IANS) Top CPI-M leader P. Sathidevi has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Kerala Women's Commission, said a statement issued by the Commission, here on Saturday.

The 64-year-old Sathidevi is a former Lok Sabha member and is presently the secretary of the Democratic Mahila Association, the women's wing of the CPI-M.

The Commission in its statement said that she will take charge on October 1 at its headquarters here in the state capital city.

She is the sister of former party legislator and one of the most popular leader from Kannur -- P. Jayarajan.

Her husband is also a former CPI-M legislator from Kozhikode -- M. Dasan who passed away in 2002.

The Commission has been lying headless since June, when M.C. Josephine quit after a furore broke out on account of her response to a hapless housewife who called her complaining of domestic violence.

--IANS

sg/skp/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features