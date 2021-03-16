Top EU official urges greater coordination on migration

The EU Ministers of Foreign and Home Affairs on Monday held an informal video conference on the external aspects of the bloc's migration policy under the new pact on migration and asylum, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brussels, March 16 (IANS) Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has called for improving the external and internal coordination on the bloc's migration issues.

"The internal and external strands of migration have to go hand in hand," Borrell told a press conference following the meeting, stressing that a strong common EU approach will be crucial to make progress on migration.

The Ministers, who focused in particular on migration as an important element in relations with key third countries, discussed at the meeting how to best develop and further enhance cooperation between countries of origin, transit and destination in a comprehensive and mutually beneficial manner.

"We cannot look at the migration policy in isolation from overall relations with our partners and in order to achieve the results we are looking for," Borrell said, urging member states to work in partnership with the countries of origin and transit.

Besides, Borrell pointed out that legal migration opportunities "have to be part of the equation" as well as the removal of incentives for the dangerous crossings.

The European Commission proposed a new Pact on Migration and Asylum in September 2020 for a comprehensive European approach to migration, which sets out improved and faster procedures throughout the asylum and migration system, while keeping in balance the principles of fair sharing of responsibility and solidarity.

--IANS

ksk/