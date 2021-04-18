Top Hefazat militant arrested in B'desh



The top militant preacher is in Tejgaon police station now.

He will be sent to the DB headquarters in Dhaka after which Haque will be produced before the court, Harun Ar Rashid, Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon division, told IANS.

A DB team arrested Haque from the Rahmania madrasa in the capital's Mohammadpur area, where he had been staying since the Sonargaon resort incident.