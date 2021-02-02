Top Iraqi officials meet GCC chief in Baghdad

A government statement said that President Barham Salih held a meeting with Al-Hajraf in the presidential palace on Monday, where Salih "welcomed the success of the recent Gulf summit and the signing of the Al-Ula statement that achieved the Gulf reconciliation", reports Xinhua news agency.

Baghdad, Feb 2 (IANS) Top Iraqi officials held meetings with Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), who is on an official visit to Baghdad, aimed at means to enhance bilateral relations in all fields.

Salih stressed that the reconciliation would enhance the vital role of the GCC and its positive impact on security and stability throughout the region, the statement said.

The crises of terrorism and economic situations that the region is going through are common challenges that require concerted efforts to address them, Salih added.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi during a meeting with Al-Hajraf confirmed that Iraq is seeking to strengthen its relations with the GCC countries in the political, cultural, economic, and commercial fields.

Al-Kadhimi stressed the need for "dialogue to be the basis for solving the outstanding problems between the countries of the region, particularly since the current regional and international developments will have repercussions on all countries of the region", according to the statement.

The Prime Minister also urged to expedite the electricity interconnections between Iraq and the GCC countries, as well as boosting commercial exchange, it said.

For his part, Al-Hajraf affirmed the GCC's support for Iraq in achieving its security, stability, and sovereignty.

"The GCC countries commend Iraq's successful experience in the field of combating terrorism," the statement said.

The visiting GCC chief also met with Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and reiterated the GCC's support for the stability of Iraq.

