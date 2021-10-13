Top JeM commander killed in Kashmir encounter (2nd Lead)

"Top JeM Commander terrorist Sham Sofi killed in Tral Encounter," a tweet by Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Srinagar, Oct 13 (IANS) Top JeM terrorist commander Sham Sofi was killed in an encounter with security forces at Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

Police had reported that one terrorist was killed in the gunfight in Tral.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.

--IANS

zi/vd