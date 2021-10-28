Top Kerala CPI-M leader's son gets bail from K'taka HC

Bengaluru/Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 (IANS) After being nearly a year in jail in Karnataka, the bail application of Bineesh Kodiyeri - younger son of former CPI-M Kerala state secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, saw light, when he was granted conditional bail by a bench of the Karnataka High Court on Thursday.

Expressing happiness, his elder brother Binoy Kodiyeri who spoke to the media from Bengaluru said they are thankful to all who supported them at their time of distress.

"We expect him to be released from the Parapanhara jail near Bengaluru tomorrow," said Binoy.

Bineesh was arrested by the Bengaluru division of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and since October 29 last year, he has been cooling his heels in the jail in Bengaluru.

Counsel for him, Renjith Shankar said Bineesh has nothing to do with drugs.

"He is into business of vegetables and fish. In the past seven years he was asked to produce accounts of the business he did worth over Rs 5 crore. This does not even come to Rs 1 crore a year. He deals in vegetables and fish. Do you get a bill, when you buy fish from the market. He has got nothing to do with drugs," said Shankar.

This is the eighth time that the bail application had come up and the verdict came on Thursday.

The counsel for Bineesh for long has been trying to get an interim bail, as he claims is 'unwell' and wished to be near his father.

Bineesh's close aide Anoop Mohammed was first picked up by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and has been jailed in Bengaluru and it was after his arrest, Bineesh was questioned and later arrested.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had gone on record stating that his son is jailed due to political vendetta as in cases registered under PMLA, bail is generally given, but in his son's case it has not happened.

Incidentally Balakrishnan last year just before the local body polls, he was given leave for his medical treatment as the CPI-M found it too difficult to defend the acts of his son.

He continues to be on leave from the post, but he arrives everyday at the state party headquarters and carries out his duties, while it is acting secretary V. Vijayaraghavan who often now addresses the media.

It remains to be seen, if Balakrishnan will get one more term as the party is having its State Conference early next year and now that his son is out on bail, perhaps it could become easier for him to get the final term of three years.

--IANS

sg/skp/