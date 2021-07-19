Top Lashkar commander among 2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Police said acting on a specific information generated by the Shopian police about the presence of terrorists at village Check-i-Sidique Khan area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, Army's 34 RR and 178 BN of the CRPF in the said area.

Srinagar, July 19 (IANS) Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was among the two terrorists killed during an encounter with the security forces at the Check Sadiq area in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Monday.

During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given repeated opportunities to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated leading to an encounter.

"In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter," police said.

They have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Hafshirmal in Shopian and was a top LeT commander active since 2017. The other terrorist was Majid Iqbal Bhat, a resident of Melibagh Imamsahab, Shopian.

"As per police records, both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in various terror crime cases and several terror crime cases were registered against them," police said.

"It is pertinent to mention that the killed terrorist Ishfaq Ahmad Dar was active since 2017 and figured among the list of most wanted terrorists. Besides being part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, he was very instrumental in planning and executing terror attacks on security establishments, civilian killings and misleading the gullible youth by motivating them to join terrorist folds.

"He was also involved in killing of four police personnel at minority guard Zainapora on 11/12/2018, killing of two non-local drivers in Chittrigam Shopian on 24/10/2019. Moreover, on his behest two youths, namely Asif Lone resident of Khudwani Kulgam and Ab Rashid Thoker resident of Hussanpora Arwani, also joined the terrorist ranks," police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including 2 AK-47 rifles and eight magazines were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint team of police and security forces for conducting the successful operation in a professional manner by neutralizing the most wanted terrorist without any collateral damage.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

--IANS

zi/dpb