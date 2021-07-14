Top Lashkar commander among 3 terrorists killed in Pulwama

"One more unidentified terrorist killed (Total 03). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," said a tweet from the J&K Police.

Srinagar, July 14 (IANS) A top commander of the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was among the three killed in an encounter between the terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

The police identified the LeT terrorist as Aijaz alias Abu Huraira and said he was from Pakistan. Aijaz was killed along with two local terrorists during the encounter.

The gunfight started in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a joint team of the police and army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated police and security forces.

