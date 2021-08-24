Top LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter (Ld)

The police said that acting on a specific input generated by Srinagar police about the presence of terrorists in the Alochi Bagh area of Srinagar district, an operation was planned by IGP Kashmir, DIG Central Kashmir range and SSP Srinagar.

Srinagar, Aug 24 (IANS) Two terrorists, including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed during an encounter with the security forces in Srinagar, officials said on Monday.

Accordingly, a special team of police was sent in a covert operation which raided a specific location.

During the raid, the hiding terrorists were given the opportunity to surrender, but they started firing on the police team instead.

"Our team also retaliated. In the brief encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were neutralised," the police said.

"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as a top commander of LeT and the self-proclaimed chief of TRF, Abbas Sheikh, from Kulgam. The second terrorist has been identified as his deputy and a district commander of LeT, Saqib Manzoor, from Barzulla Srinagar," the police said.

As per police records, both the slain terrorists were involved in killing of several political workers, police personnel and civilians.

"Saqib Manzoor was involved in the killing of advocate Babar Qadri last year. Besides, both the terrorists were also involved in several grenade attacks on security establishments and were also involved in several other terror crimes and civilian atrocities.

"They were also involved in reviving terror folds in Srinagar district and in the process recruited seven youth into terror ranks in Srinagar, of which four have been neutralised," the police said.

"Earlier, Abbas Sheikh was a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, who was arrested and released twice. Later he joined the LeT. There are several terrorists and over ground workers (OGWs) in his relationship. He was also involved in several routine crimes and narcotics cases," the police said.

Similarly, Manzoor was also involved in many terror crimes.

"Recently, a sarpanch named Rasool Dar and his wife, a panch of the BJP, were killed in Anantnag on the direction of Sheikh. The deceased BJP leader and Sheikh were from the same area in Kulgam district," the police said.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from the encounter spot.

It is pertinent to mention here that Srinagar had become a terrorist-free district in September last year, but after Sheikh shifted here, he motivated and recruited Manzoor and six other youth from the city. So far, four terrorists have been killed in different encounters.

--IANS

zi/arm