Top LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar, Aug 23 (IANS) Two terrorists including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and his accomplice were killed in an encounter in Srinagar, officials said on Monday.

"Top commander of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF Abbas Sheikh and his 2IC Saqib Manzoor killed. A big success," a tweet by J&K police quoting IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.