Top-level flood alert issued for 5 Iranian provinces

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry's Institute of Water Research said that provinces of Ardabil, East Azerbaijan, West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan and Zanjan could receive up to 150 mm of rain in the coming days, Press TV reported.

Tehran, March 23 (IANS) Iran's Energy Ministry has issued a top-level flood warning for five provinces, adding that 36 hours of rains are expected to start on Tuesday.

It said the record rainfall could cause rivers to burst their banks and lead to flash floods.

The warning comes exactly two years after massive floods swept through areas in northeast, north and southwestern Iran, displacing tens of thousands of people.

Those floods caused over $2.5 billion in damage to homes, infrastructure facilities and farming lands while leaving nearly 80 people dead.

Iran has witnessed record rainfalls in recent years after nearly three decades of drought that had affected farming and businesses in many regions across the country.

