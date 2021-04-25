Top militant Mamunul trained in Pakistan: Bangladesh Police

The top militant leader of Hefazat-e-Islam, which is accused of orchestrating the recent violence in the country, had stayed in Pakistan for 40 days and returned to the country with militant and extremist ideology, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Tejgaon Division, Harun-ur-Rashid told IANS.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, another senior police official told IANS that Mamunul directed the madrasa students for attack on police and government officials and also bombings, arson and massacre countrywide, which were directed by Pakistan's ISI, which also provided training.

--IANS

sumi/vd