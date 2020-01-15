Top NDFB leadership brought back from Myanmar

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): As many as 26 active members of the banned insurgent group National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), including its president and commander-in-chief, were brought back from Myanmar on January 11, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Top leaders including its president, general secretary, commander-in-chief and finance secretary were part of the group.

"They carried 25 weapons, more than 50 magazines, more than 900 assorted ammunition and communication equipment with them. Four family members also accompanied the group," the statement said.The group headed by its president, B Saoraigwraits is one of the four Bodo militant groups in Assam."While the other three groups are currently under ceasefire with the government and are talking to the interlocutor for a political settlement to the Bodo issue, Saoraigwra's group was active in Myanmar along with other North-East insurgent groups," it said.They had formed a joint platform namely United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia along with NSCN-K (a Naga militant group) and ULFA/I (another militant group of Assam)With the group now opting for peace, the decades-old Bodo militancy in Assam has finally come to an end ushering peace for the state in general and Bodo areas in particular.The Central government has welcomed the move and his supporters to "abjure violence and opt for peace"."The government is seriously considering various options to find a comprehensive and final solution to the Bodo political issue with the involvement of all stakeholders such as Bodo civil society organisations, political parties and Bodo militant groups," it said.The demand for a separate state of Bodoland has been in the centre stage in Assam for about last half a century, with both Bodo overground organisations and militant groups highlighted the demand in the past leading to violence, agitations and protests."Agreements were signed in 1993 and 2003 to resolve the vexed issue. A Bodo Territorial Council under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution was created in 2003 to meet political, developmental and identity-related aspirations of the Bodos," the statement read.However, the demand for Bodoland state continued despite vociferous protests by non-Bodo groups in the state."If the Government of India and Assam government succeed in finding a final settlement to the Bodo issue while keeping intact the territorial integrity of Assam, it will go a long way to improve the law and order situation and bring prosperity and progress to the state," it added. (ANI)