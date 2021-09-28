Top NE academician, politician B.B. Dutta dies at 86

Dutta is survived by a daughter and son Sabyasachi Dutta, who is the Executive Director of the Shillong-based think-tank and research group 'Asian Confluence'.

Shillong, Sep 28 (IANS) One of the most renowned academicians of the Northeastern region, and former Rajya Sabha member Bidhu Bhusan Dutta died in Shillong on Monday after a brief illness. He was 86.

His wife had passed away a few years ago.

A teacher of Shillong's St. Anthony's College and founder chairman of the 'Asian Confluence', Dutta had established the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Indian Culture in Shillong and authored a number of well acclaimed books.

He was General Secretary of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee and became the General Secretary of the North East India Congress Coordination Committee.

The academician-turned-politician had also closely worked with Assam's former Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia and northeast India's other prominent politicians -- Williamson A. Sangma, S.C. Jamir, Hokishe Sema, Purno A. Sangma, P.R. Kyndiah among others.

The cremation would take place in Shillong on Tuesday.

--IANS

sc/pgh