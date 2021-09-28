  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Top NE academician, politician B.B. Dutta dies at 86

Top NE academician, politician B.B. Dutta dies at 86

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 28th, 2021, 09:00:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Shillong, Sep 28 (IANS) One of the most renowned academicians of the Northeastern region, and former Rajya Sabha member Bidhu Bhusan Dutta died in Shillong on Monday after a brief illness. He was 86.

Dutta is survived by a daughter and son Sabyasachi Dutta, who is the Executive Director of the Shillong-based think-tank and research group 'Asian Confluence'.

His wife had passed away a few years ago.

A teacher of Shillong's St. Anthony's College and founder chairman of the 'Asian Confluence', Dutta had established the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Indian Culture in Shillong and authored a number of well acclaimed books.

He was General Secretary of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee and became the General Secretary of the North East India Congress Coordination Committee.

The academician-turned-politician had also closely worked with Assam's former Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia and northeast India's other prominent politicians -- Williamson A. Sangma, S.C. Jamir, Hokishe Sema, Purno A. Sangma, P.R. Kyndiah among others.

The cremation would take place in Shillong on Tuesday.

--IANS

sc/pgh

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features