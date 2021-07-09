Top restaurants with fully vaccinated staff to have a relaxed outing

Ankit Mehrotra, Co-Founder & CEO -- Dineout said, "Most food-lovers across the country have been sitting on the fence for weeks about going back to their favourite restaurants in town with the Covid-19 health advisory. As millions are impatiently waiting for the day they can finally step out, people are consciously looking for vaccinated staff as one of the key factors while deciding their outing. On Dineout, we are promoting 100 per cent vaccinated staff-tagged restaurants, which are already contributing as much as 75 per cent of the monthly GMV in some cities, and we expect that to go up to 90 per cent in the coming months. We are confident these 'see it to believe it' measures such as fully vaccinated staff & premier sanitation will reassure diners that we are prepared to take on this 'new normal' as they enjoy incredible dining out experiences."

You can check out these top restaurants in your city that are now open and serving with 100 per cent vaccinated staff and making sure to give you a memorable dining experience.

Kheer -- Roseate House, Delhi Aerocity

At Kheer, there is something on offer for everyone. The food is served to share; the dishes are steadily brought to the table creating an informal, sophisticated style of eating and drinking with a zing. A team of expert chefs headed by Executive Sous Chef Anuj Wadhawan, present you an extravagant plated menu with a diverse spread of culinary classics and signature dishes ranging from Murgh zamin doz, Kasundi machi, Barra kebab, Jheenga machalee, Meen pollichathu and Ghost parda biryani followed by delectable desserts like Kesari rice kheer, Gil--e--firdaus, Sabutdana ki kheer and Gur ki kheer curated by Executive Pastry Chef Anand Panwar.

Offer: 25 per cent off on the total bill via Dineout Passport



Shang Palace -- Shangri-La's, New Delhi

A 47-year old legacy, the 39th Shang Palace in the world is the most celebrated Chinese speciality restaurant at Shangri-La's. The signature culinary line-up includes Roasted Peking Duck, Mapo Tofu Spring Rolls, Sizzling Water Chestnut and Mushroom XO Dumpling, Crusty Baked Barbeque Pork Bun, Prawn Dumpling with Caviar, Crispy Chicken with Dry Chilli, Crossing The Bridge Yunnan Noodle Soup, Signature sizzling Lobster Mapo Tofu, Twice cooked Seabass with Yunnan Special spices, Twice Cooked Pork Slices with red and green peppers

Offer: 25 per cent off on the total bill via Dineout Passport

Baithak -- Chandigarh

Baithak -- The Craft Kitchen inspires Indian palate to form a modern food illusion created with street spices from chef's handcrafted menu and heritage decor with rooftop enhances the evenings to experiences to remember. This Casual Dining restaurant offers authentic North Indian delicacies. The ambience is specially curated to create a light and lively atmosphere for the diners for them to enjoy a sensory experience which gets glittered with lights, increasing the charm of the place.

Offer: 25 per cent off on the total bill via Dineout Passport



The Bikers Cafe, Gurgaon

The Bikers Cafe Classic, located in MGF Emaar Building on DLF Golf Course Road in Gurgaon, offers the diners an excellent place with fantabulous international and desi options to enjoy. The place serves an array of delicious Continental delicacies to choose from and the eclectic bar menu offers a range of drinks and spirits. The Bikers Cafe Classic offers a great place for all to enjoy music, games, great breakfasts and a great evening for all.

Offer: 20 per cent Instant discount on total bill via Dineout Pay



GT Road -- Ludhiana

The G.T. Road is one of the popular buffet restaurants in Ludhiana. The rustic decor with wooden interiors and brass utensils, gives a vintage feel to the place. The restaurant offers an extensive buffet with starters, main course and dessert.

Offer: 25 per cent off on the total bill via Dineout Passport



Global Punjab, Pune

Global Punjab is an established chain of North Indian restaurants with its prominence in Pune since 2013. The focus at Global Punjab has always been great quality food and excellent customer service. They are known for the exceptional quality of our Kebabs and are also the winners of Times Food Awards 2016 for best Kebabs.

Offer: 15 per cent off on Total Bill via Dineout App

I Sacked Newton -- Noida

Featuring a modern interpretation on traditional English Pub, "I Sacked Newton Pub" brings the best of England pub culture where patrons will enjoy traditional English pub food from the carvery, street food and grill. The restaurant offers scrumptious food from different parts of the world and satiates diner's cravings.

Offer: 10 per cent off on Total Bill via Dineout App

Pop Tate's -- The Walk, Mumbai

Pop Tate's is a chain of casual dining places specializing in Mexican cuisine which is known for its Meso-American style of cooking Spanish food. Every dish is of the finest taste and is prepared using the most authentic spices and ingredients. The premium menu is in line with the tastes and preferences of the people and serves a variety of delicious Mexican and other Continental dishes along with an array of mouth-watering Seafood items. The eclectic bar menu offers a range of drinks and spirits to choose from.

Offer: 10 per cent off on Total Bill via Dineout App

Social Indiranagar, Bangalore

Social is one of the best places which blends the best of an office and a cafe. This is the perfect place for people to have fun and unwind after a hectic day at work. Social is an all day cafe and bar where you can work and play with fun drinks and comfort food served with a large helping of unorthodox. It's an urban hangout that's designed to take you offline while still keeping you connected. The extensive menu of Social offers a range of American and other Continental dishes along with an array of drinks and exotic cocktails. All SOCIAL restaurants in the country are operational and serving with 100 per cent vaccinated staff.

Offer: 20 per cent off on Food & Soft beverages via Dineout App



Smoke House Deli Saket, Delhi

Smoke House Deli is a speciality restaurant located in Saket and it stands nearby District Court Saket. It is a place where you can relish every bite of Italian and Continental cuisines and that too at a price that is light on your pocket. The spick and span decor of the place paired up with a well-set bar makes it best of both the worlds. The quintessential American deli in Delhi! Nobody else has managed to crack the all-day breakfast like they have. The loose leaf page in the menu has all the gems. The cordial staff is always on its toes to make sure everything falls into place smoothly and is worth your time. Smoke House Deli is a perfect place for people who want to go to a place that is cost-effective and at the same time gets a fulsome meal.

Offer: 15 per cent off on Food & Soft beverages via Dineout App



Seasonal Taste, Mumbai

Seasonal Tastes offers an all-day dining facility serving all the international cuisines for people who love to indulge in global tastes. The vivacious and welcoming atmosphere gives a decent crowd to the restaurant. An interactive kitchen is the special feature of the place. The fine dining restaurant also serves lunch and dinner buffet for big-time foodies. The elaborate menu encompasses some of the amazing dishes in North Indian, Continental, and Asian cuisines paired up with signature drinks.

Offer: 15 per cent off on Food & Soft beverages via Dineout App



T3M Sky Gallery, Pune

Just have a glimpse of the place once, you'll know why it is called a hibernation spot for every mood. If you want it in the open or a romantic setup to dine in or a cozy indoor segment, they have it all at one place. It offers a variety of cuisine and along with it, there is an Indian grill and European grill to add more flavour to the feast.

Offer: 20 per cent off on Total Bill via Dineout App



(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

--IANS

lh/tb/



