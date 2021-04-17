Topless protester runs through crowd of people at Windsor Castle

London, April 17 (IANS) A topless protester ran past the crowd at the Windsor Castle and shouted "save the planet" after a minutes silence was held for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who is being laid to rest at the palace on Saturday in a small family affair due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The woman appeared to try and break through the security barriers, the dpa news agency reported.

Others at the scene said she jumped onto a nearby statue of Queen Victoria.

The protester was placed in handcuffs by the police and has been seen being removed from the site.

--IANS

arm/