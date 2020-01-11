Torn CAA notification, told PM if you want to do NRC, CAA, do it over my body: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that she tore the notification regarding the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Chief Minister Banerjee, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today, said that she has informed him that if he wants to do the National Register for Citizens (NRC) and CAA, then he will have to do it over her body.

"Yesterday, I saw their notification (regarding CAA). I have torn it. So, that's why I had come here today to protest. Even I have said to the Prime Minister that we are against the CAA. If you want to do NRC and CAA, you will have to do it over my body," said Banerjee, while addressing the protesting students from different universities against the CAA and the NRC.Prime Minister Modi launched the Interactive Light and Sound Show of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge) in Kolkata. Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Banerjee were also present on the occasion."I was invited to several programmes but I went only for one event at the Millennium Park, due to the Constitutional obligation. I met the Prime Minister and told him that we are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Population Register," said Banerjee.The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. (ANI)