Torrential rain may cause landslides, flooding in parts of Japan

Tokyo [Japan], July 3 (ANI): Following torrential rain along the Pacific coast of Japan, weather officials on Saturday warned of possible landslides, rising rivers and flooding in low-lying areas.



Meteorological Agency officials said that a lingering seasonal rain front is hitting Shizuoka and Kanagawa prefectures especially hard, reported NHK World.

Evacuation orders were issued for people in areas surrounding Tokyo, as well as in Shizuoka, and Aichi prefectures.

In Kanagawa's Hiratsuka City, officials have issued the highest level of the evacuation order. People there have been told to "secure safety immediately", reported NHK World.

The authorities have issued landslide warnings for parts of Shizuoka, Kanagawa, Chiba and Yamanashi prefectures.

Some rivers in Shizuoka, Kanagawa and Chiba have already exceeded the flood danger level.

Meanwhile, a man in his 20s has gone missing in Chiba City near Tokyo. He was last seen early Saturday near a swollen river, reported NHK World.

Weather officials are forecasting between 120 and 150 millimetres of rain for the Tokai and the Kanto-Koshin region until Sunday morning. And they're asking people to stay up-to-date with the latest evacuation information, reported NHK World. (ANI)

