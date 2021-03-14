Torture, including sexual, taking place in madrasas across B'desh: SC

A bench comprising Justice F.R.M. Nazmul Ahsan and Justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the order on Sunday after reviewing the reports submitted by the local administration on the child abuse case in Hathazari.

"Court has already given directions in this regard. Al Markazul Quran Islamic Academy Madrasa authorities have to be alert so that these directions are implemented appropriately," an official said.

Higher authorities have been informed about the incident and the madrasa authorities have been warned through the upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO).

The court has expressed concern over the incident of torture of the residential child student of Markazul Quran Islamic Academy Madrasa in Chittagong's Hathazari and said the child's education should not be hampered due to fear over the incident.

It directed all educational institutions in the country, including madrasas, to abide by the constitution and the prevalent laws.

In the present case, the mother visited her child at the madrasa on March 9, as it was his birthday. As she was leaving, the boy ran after her. Irked by this, Mohd Yahiya, an instructor at the madrasa, grabbed the child by the neck, took him into another room, threw him on the floor and hit the child brutally with a cane.

A video taken by a bystander quickly spread through social media later and sparked outrage, pressing the the local law and order authority to take immediate action.

The injured child was rescued from the madrasa and Yahya was arrested on Wednesday.

Adequate measures have been taken at the child's home town to ensure his safety, local police and district authority told the court.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman, the Chittagong Police Superintendent, Officer in Charge of Hathazari Police Station and madrasa authorities submitted a report to the court on the steps taken in the incident.

Presenting the reports to the court, Deputy Attorney General, A.B.M. Abdullah Al Mahmud said the accused teacher has already been sent to jail, and he has been sacked by the madrasa authorities.

--IANS

sumi/vd