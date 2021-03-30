Total Covid-19 cases in India cross 1.20 crore mark

The Centre on Tuesday said the country is facing an increasingly severe and intensive COVID-19 situation in some districts and the whole country is potentially at risk and all efforts to contain the virus should be taken.As many as 1,20,95,855 people have been infected by the virus in the country so far and the death toll now stands at 1,62,114 according to the Union health ministry.The country has witnessed 37,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1,13,93,021.At present there are 5,40,720 active cases in the country.The most number of active Covid-19 cases have been found in 10 districts across India, including eight districts in Maharashtra, the most affected state in the country that has seen the highest surge in the number of infections.Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan briefing media today said that eight out of ten districts with most number of active cases across the country are in Maraharashtra.The 10 districts are Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Bengaluru Urban, Nanded, Delhi, and Ahmednagar.With 27,918 new Covid-19 cases and 139 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases with the state currently has 3,40,542 active cases, while the death toll has mounted to 54,422 in the state.Delhi reported 992 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi health bulletin, the total count of cases in the national capital went up to 6,60,611.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that that the number of beds reserved for Covid-19 patients will be increased in a few hospitals in the national capital.Chandigarh reported 265 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 26,733. The number of active cases now at 2,831 and the death toll stands at 379 in Chandigarh.Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 2,975 new COVID-19 cases, 1,262 discharges and 21 deaths in the last 24-hours. This took the cumulative cases to 9,92,779 and the death toll in the state stands at 12,541. At present, there are 25,541 active cases in Karnataka.Goa reported 127 new COVID19 cases, 136 recoveries and 1 death in the last 24 hours.As per the Kerala government, the state witnessed 2,389 new COVID-19 cases, 1,946 recoveries and 16 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.Meanwhile, a total of 191 positive cases were reported positive for COVID-19 in IIM Ahmedabad till date.According to the Centre, 807 cases of the UK strain, 47 cases of the South African variant, and one case of the Brazilian variant of the Covid-19 virus have been found in India so far.According to union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the weekly national average positivity rate is 5.65 per cent.Maharashtra has a weekly average of 23 per cent, Punjab 8.82 per cent, Chhattisgarh 8 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 7.82 per cent, Tamil Nadu 2.50 per cent, Karnataka 2.45 per cent, Gujarat 2.2 per cent, and Delhi 2.04 per cent.Stating measures that need to be taken to curb the spread of the disease, Bhushan said that those who test positive need to be isolated immediately.Bhushan said that surveillance of the COVID-positive patient needs to be done in case of home isolation, and if that is not possible then the person should be quarantined in an institutional centre.The health secretary also expressed the need for increased testing with a focus on RT-PCR tests, adding that Rapid Antigen tests should be done in densely populated areas.The Centre has said that there is a need to exponentially increase tests in states, Union Territories that are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.Also, a total of 6,24,08,333 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till now. Total 12,94,979 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, which marks the 74th day of vaccination.From April 1 all people above 45 years will be eligible for vaccination. (ANI)