Total Covid cases cross 10-lakh mark in Karnataka

"With 4,234 tested positive on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally rose to 10,01,238, including 30,865 active cases, while 9,57,769 recovered so far, with 1,599 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours," said the daily bulletin here.

Bengaluru, April 1 (IANS) Riding on the second wave, total Covid cases in Karnataka crossed the 10-lakh mark, with 4,234 new cases in a day, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

The virus claimed 18 lives, including 11 in Bengaluru, two in Dharwad and one each in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mysuru and Tumakur, taking the state's death toll to 12,585 since the pandemic broke in March year ago.

As the epi-centre of the infection in the state, Bengaluru reported 2,906 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking its Covid tally to 4,37,733, including 21,789 active cases, while 4,11,313 patients recovered till date, with 719 during the day.

Of the 265 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 137 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 25 in Kalaburagi, 14 in Bidar, 12 in Mandya and 10 in Tumukar, with the rest spread in the remaining 26 districts across the southern state.

Out of 1,15,732 tests conducted during the day across the state, 7,422 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,08,310 through RT-PCR method.

"Positivity rate for the day rose to 3.65 per cent while case fatality rate was 0.42 oer cent across the state on Wednesday," added the bulletin.

Meanwhile, a total of 39,465 people above 45 years in age, including senior citizens, comorbid, healthcare workers and frontline warriors were vaccinated during the day across the state.

"Cumulatively, 38,50,572 people have been vaccinated across the state since the drive was launched on January 16 and stepped up on March 1 when senior citizens above 60 years and those with comorbid in the 45-59 years of age were also given the jab," the bulletin added.

