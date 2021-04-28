Total Covid cases cross 14-lakh in Karnataka

"A record 31,830 new Covid cases were registered on Monday, taking the state's Covid tally to 14,00,775, including 3,01,899 active cases, while recoveries rose to 10,84,050 till date, with 10,793 discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, April 28 (IANS) With 31,830 patients testing positive in a day, total Covid cases crossed 14-lakh mark in Karnataka and active cases 3-lakh mark amid the pandemic's second wave, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru registered 17,550 fresh cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 6,87,751, including 2,06,223 active cases, while 4,75,525 recovered so far, with 3,899 discharged during the last 24 hours.

Of 180 lives lost to the infection on Tuesday, 97 were in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 14,807 and the city's toll to 6,002 since the pandemic broke out in March a year ago.

Among districts where most new cases were reported are 2,042 in Mysuru, 1,196 in Tumakur, 907 in Ballari, 772 in Kalaburagi, 737 in Mandya, 736 in Raichur, 579 in Bengaluru Rural, 548 in Kolar, 544 in Chikkaballapur, 531 in Vijayapura and 503 in Hassan across the state.

Of 2,063 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 824 in Bengaluru hospitals, 265 in Kalaburagi, 134 in Tumakur and 122 in Dharwad, with the rest spread in the remaining 26 districts across the state.

Out of 1,70,166 tests conducted during the day across the state, 18,485 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,51,631 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate shot up to 18.17 per cent while case fatality rate stood at 0.56 per cent across the state on Monday.

Meanwhile, 1,33,662 people, including 61,187 senior citizens above 60 years of age and 61,495 in the 45-59 years age group were vaccinated during the day across the state.

"Cumulatively, 90,43,861 people received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the state," added the bulletin.

