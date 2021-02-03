Tough to digest road rage murder theory: IndiGo Manager's kin, RJD (Ld)

The Patna Police on Wednesday said that the accused Ritu Raj, arrested in the case, has admitted to his crime.

Patna, Feb 3 (IANS) The Bihar Police may be claiming to solve the murder of the IndiGo Airlines manager Rupesh Kumar Singh and calling it a consequence of road rage, but Singh's family is far from convinced. His family members say it is difficult to digest the claims that the police are making.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Upendra Sharma, in a press conference, claimed that Singh was killed on the evening of January 12 in a case triggered by an incident of road rage in November.

Sharma said that Ritu Raj, who resides in Patna, has been arrested in the case. Police are conducting raids to hunt for three other accomplices.

Sharma said that in November, Rupesh Singh's vehicle had almost hit Ritu Raj's bike in front of the office of Lok Janshakti Party. At that time, after a heated exchange of words, Ritu Raj was beaten up. Since then he had been waiting for an opportunity to extract revenge.

The police claim that Ritu Raj had tried to kill Rupesh even earlier, but he could not succeed.

The police also presented Ritu Raj during their interaction with journalists in which he confessed to his crime.

On the other hand, Rupesh Singh's wife Neetu Singh and brother Nandeshwar Singh have categorically stated that Rupesh was never the violent kind. Neetu, however, admitted that an accident took place on November 19 last year but nobody was beaten up. Neetu that if Ritu Raj is claiming that he was slapped, he is lying.

She claimed that her husband didn't hide anything from her and said that she wants justice.

Rupesh's brother Nandeshwar says accidents on roads keep happening. He said that Rupesh was murdered and now the road rage angle is coming out, which is difficult for the family to digest. It is tough to believe somebody would be murdered over such a small incident. Since childhood, my brother never got involved in an altercation with anyone. You can verify this with anybody in our village. He is a prominent person of Patna interacting with high-profile people. Why he would get involved in a heated exchange of words with a person on the road? I am not questioning the intentions of Patna police and senior officials but the motive of murder is not something that can easily be digested," he added.

He, however, also said that the disclosure of the police is wrong, I am not saying, but it is not being murdered on such a small incident.

Besides family members, the RJD, too, raised question over the road rage leading to murder theory offered by Patna Police.

Chitranjan Gagan, the state spokesperson of RJD said that party chief Tejashwi Yadav had already said that top political personalities of the ruling parties and officials were involved in the case.

"The Patna police have presented a cooked-up theory...It has presented a scapegoat before us to save the actual culprits. The motive behind the murder appears to be extremely weak. A person involved in murder of an unknown person to take revenge of a road rage after such as long time, is not digestible," Gagan said.

It may be recalled that IndiGo Airlines airport manager Rupesh Kumar Singh (40) was shot dead in Patna on January 12.

--IANS

ajk-mnp/ash