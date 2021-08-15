Tour bus crash in NY causes dozens of injuries

At 12.41 p.m. on Saturday, New York State Police responded to a rollover crash involving a tour bus on a toll road in the town of Brutus in Cayuga County, Xinhua news agency reported.

"A preliminary investigation determined the bus was travelling westbound in the area of mile marker 305, just west of exit 40 (Weedsport), when it exited the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled over onto the grassy shoulder," said the State Police.

There were a total of 57 people on the bus, including the driver, all of whom were transported for treatment for injuries ranging from minor to serious, said the State Police, adding the cause of the crash is under investigation.

It is believed that the bus was heading to Niagara Falls, a popular tourist attraction on the US border with Canada.

