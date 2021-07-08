Tourism in Goa will open after 100 pc coverage of first COVID vaccine dose in state: CM Sawant

Goa [India], July 8 (ANI): Tourism in Goa will only open after 100 per cent coverage of the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.



Talking to the media on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that the 100 per cent vaccination target (of both doses) will be completed by October and November.

"We can only think of opening tourism after completing 100 per cent of the first dose. We will think about it after July 30," said Sawant.

He also informed that the Goa government have provided over 10 lakh doses (both first and second doses) under Tika Utsav.

"Over 8 lakh first doses administered. We aim to complete 100 per cent first doses by July 30. We've completed 76 per cent of first dose vaccination. Our 100 per cent vaccination target (both) will be completed in October or November," the Chief Minister added.

He further informed that newly-appointed Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai will be administered the oath of office after his arrival in the state in mid-July. (ANI)

