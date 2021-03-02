Tourism Minister lays foundation stone for Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone for the project development of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple in Dongargarh of Chhattisgarh and said that the project will improve experience of pilgrims coming to the destinations.



"The project once executed successfully, will certainly improve experience of pilgrims coming to the destinations," said the Union Minister at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the project approved under PRASHAD Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also attended the event virtually.

The project development of Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple, Dongargarh has been approved by the Ministry of Tourism with an estimated cost of Rs 43.33 crore in October 2020. The project includes works for development of pilgrimage infrastructure at 'Pilgrimage Activity Centre' with a Shri Yantra shaped iconic building, development of steps, sheds, walkway, area illumination, lakefront, parking with other public amenities for the Maa Bamleshwari Devi Temple and the pilgrimage amenities at Pragyagiri.

The 'National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive' (PRASHAD) is a Central Sector Scheme fully financed by the Centre and launched by the Ministry of Tourism in the year 2014-15 with the objective of integrated development of identified pilgrimage and heritage destinations.

The scheme aimed at infrastructure development such as entry points (road, rail and water transport), last mile connectivity, basic tourism facilities like information/interpretation Centers, ATM/money exchange, eco-friendly modes of transport, area lighting and illumination with renewable sources of energy, parking, drinking water, toilets, cloak room, waiting rooms, first aid centers, craft bazars /haats/ souvenir shops/ cafeteria, rain shelters, Telecom facilities, internet connectivity.

Till now, 13 projects have been successfully completed under PRASHAD Scheme to promote spiritual tourism. The completed projects include two projects each at Somnath, Mathura, Tamil Nadu and Bihar and one project each at Varanasi, Guruvayur and Amaravati (Guntoor), Kamakhya and Amritsar. (ANI)

