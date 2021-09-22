Tourism revives in Kerala: Luxury liner docks at Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 23 (ANI): Kochi port's newly-built cruise terminal received its first batch of tourists on Wednesday as the luxury liner, MV Empress from Mumbai called at the port city, informed the Department of Tourism, Kerala.

This marks the revival of domestic tourism in Kerala.Taking to Twitter, Kerala Tourism said, "The luxury liner M V Empress, with 1200 travellers on board, anchored at Cochin Port, Willingdon Island this morning."They said that an on-shore tour of Kochi was also scheduled for the guests and the tour itinerary included Mattancherry, Fort Kochi and a backwater.According to Voyages Kerala, the tour agent, the next destination of the liner is the Lakshadweep islands. (ANI)