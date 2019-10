Confirming the incident, in-charge of the Calangute police station Nolasco Raposo said, "One Chaitanya Nagpal from Delhi has died following a lightning strike at the Candolim beach. His wife has received injuries and has been admitted to a local hospital."

The couple was in Goa on a vacation and was staying at a resort close to the Candolim beach, one of the most popular beach stretches in North Goa.