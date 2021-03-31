Tourist from Maharashtra dies of Covid in Srinagar

Reports said the tourist from Pune had been admitted to Srinagar's chest diseases hospital on March 30 after he was referred for specialised treatment from the SMHS hospital in the city where he was admitted following breathlessness and other Covid-19 symptoms.

Srinagar, March 31 (IANS) A 70-year-old tourist from Maharashtra died of Covid-19 in a hospital here on Wednesday.

"The patient had Covid pneumonia and he passed away today," doctors said at the chest diseases hospital.

He had arrived in Srinagar along with his son and both had surprisingly tested negative at the Srinagar airport on their arrival.

The son of the expired patient is also being treated at the hospital now.

It must be mentioned that there has been an alarming resurgence of Covid-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir where 359 new cases came to light on Tuesday.

