Tourist influx in Shimla: District administration restricts crowds in city

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): In view of growing concerns regarding tourist influx in Shimla amidst the prevalence of COVID-19 pandemic, Shimla District administration on Saturday decided to restrict the number of people visiting the city.



The Shimla district administration has alerted the crowded locations to avoid the spread of coronavirus keeping in view the possibility of a third Covid wave. Important decisions have also been taken regarding controlling of crowds in the city. The administration decided that no one will be allowed to sit on Shimla's Ridge and Mall Road except senior citizens.

If the number of people or tourists increases more than the capacity of Ridge and Mall Road, then entry can be banned. The Deputy Commissioner of Shimla district administration, Aditya Negi has taken this decision after meeting with the traders and people associated with the tourism business of the district.

"We had a meeting with the tourism stakeholders and decisions have been taken to restrict crowd in Ridge and mall road area. We will try to avoid overcrowding. Sitting will not be allowed in that area except for the senior citizens. We have been experimenting to reduce crowd and also to implement COVID-appropriate behaviour", Negi said.

"During the past two-three days, police had launched an awareness and no challan campaign to educate people on implementing guidelines and COVID protocol. Now, police is first making tourists and locals aware about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. If they don't understand to abide by the law in place, then challaning is being done. To reduce the crowd from ridge area, we shall first remove sitting benches and overcrowding will not be seen likely in near future", said DC Shimla.

As a major influx of tourists are moving to hills in search of some much-needed respite, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on July 10 appealed to tourists to follow COVID-19 norms.

Speaking to ANI, Jairam Thakur had said, "We are concerned about the number of tourists coming to the State. Tourists are welcome here but I appeal to them to follow COVID19 norms." (ANI)

