Tourists returning to Kashmir valley after withdrawal of travel advisory

Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Tourists have started returning to Kashmir Valley after the state administration withdrew the travel advisory, which was imposed on August 5 following the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.

The travel restrictions were withdrawn on October 10.

With the situation in Kashmir improving, tourists have started trickling in, including in the valley of shepherds -- Pahalgam.

"As the advisory has been lifted, tourists have started visiting Pahalgam. It feels so good. I had come to offer prayers at Vaishno Devi temple but I wanted to visit Pahalgam with my family. This is the third time I am visiting Pahalgam," said Rajkumar Sagar, a tourist from Delhi.On August 3, during the peak of tourist season and the then-ongoing Amarnath Yatra, the Ministry of Home Affairs had ordered all tourists and pilgrims to leave the Valley due to security reasons, which badly hit tourism in the state."I think we are the first lot of tourists to come here after the withdrawal of the advisory. I would urge everyone to come here and visit this beautiful place," said Kavya from Delhi.Manzoor Ahmad, a hotel manager, while speaking to ANI, said that tourism is the backbone of Kashmir Valley."The entire Kashmir is dependent on tourism. I welcome the government's decision to lift the travel advisory. Tourists are now returning to the valley once again," he added. (ANI)