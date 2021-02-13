Tourists throng resorts, hotels in J-K's Pahalgam

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, an officer from Pahalgam Development Authority, Shabir Ahmad said, "Since the onset of snowfall in the valley in the months of November and December last year, there has been a gradual increase in the number of tourists in the Kashmir valley. Talking about Pahalgam, there has been a gradual increase in tourism in the region for the last 10 days.""If the rush of tourists continues till February end in the valley, it can break the record of last three years. I hope that tourists continue to visit this beautiful valley of ours," Ahmad said.Many children opted to ride a pony to enjoy the scenic view of the valley. Several pony wallahs were offering rides to tourists just outside the resorts.Shayna Sharma, who felt excited to ride a pony told ANI, "I have come from Punjab to visit Kashmir valley. We are staying at a resort in Pahalgam. Many of my friends opt to travel abroad enjoy snowfall. But now, I request them to visit this Kashmir valley instead.""I and my family are staying at Royal Hillton resort in Pahalgam. Spending on international travel is too costly. Hence, we opted to visit this Kashmir valley. We like it," said Pooja Jain, another tourist.Apart from resorts, the hotel businesses too registered a huge influx in tourism.Manzoor Ahmad, a hotelier told ANI, "Many people have this notion that Pahalgam area is unsafe due to a few attacks. I want to assure them that this valley is completely safe. All the tourists are welcome here. In the past few days, we have registered a growth in our business due to the influx of tourists."The India Meteorological Department tweeted today, "Under the influence of a feeble Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgistan, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on today, the 13th February and over Uttarakhand during 14-16 February 2021." (ANI)