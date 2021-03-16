Toxic gas from septic tank claims 5 lives in Fatehabad

Agra, March 17 (IANS) Poisonous gas in a pit recently dug up for a septic tank took five lives on Tuesday evening in the Pratap Pura village of Fatehabad town.

Villagers told the police that a 10-year-old boy had slipped into the newly dug up pit. To pull him out his elder brother and some other relatives jumped into the 15 feet deep pit. All fainted due to some gas.