TPC zonal commander named in NIA's fresh charge sheet

The second supplementary charge sheet filed by the anti-terror agency filed before the special NIA court here accuses Vikas Ganjhu alias Avinash of criminal conspiracy and under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Section 17 of Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Ranchi, Feb 25 (IANS) The zonal commander of Jharkhand-based terrorist group Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC)-- a breakaway group of the banned CPI-Maoist -- has been named in a new charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency on Thursday in a 2017 extortion case.

Ganjhu, a resident of Magaratola village in Jharkhand's Chatra district, was arrested in the case on September 2 last year, and is currently in judicial custody.

Investigation has established that Ganjhu was actively involved in extortion and levy collection for further strengthening the TPC and to carry out various terrorist activities.

The case was initially registered in Jharkhand's Palamu district on November 23, 2017 after the recovery of Rs 5 lakh cash along with arms and ammunitions from TPC operative Shyam Bhokta.

The TPC is involved in extortion and levy collection from businessmen, industrialists, and contractors involved in government developmental projects in several districts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

The NIA had taken over the investigation on July 9, 2018 after re-registering the case. The central agency earlier filed the first supplementary charge sheet on July 23, 2017 against eight persons -- Bhokta, Uchit Mahto, Premsagar Mahto, Amit Singh, Akramanji, Laxman Ganju, Mukesh Ganjhu and Nageswar Ganju.

