Tractor rally passes off peacefully in Gurugram (Ld)

The tractor parade on the National Highway started from Masani barrage and Dharuhera in Rewari and reached Gurugram at around 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Gurugram, Jan 26 (IANS) Following their fellow protesters in the national capital, agitating farmers in Gurugram named their tractor rally on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) on the occasion of Republic Day as 'Kisan Gantantra Parade'.

During the parade, tableaux of Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Kerala were seen which were prepared by the farmers to observe the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on the occasion of Republic Day.

"People saw several tableaux in the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day. We too had prepared our tableaux for the farmers' parade," said Ramavtar, a farmer from Rajasthan, who took part in the tractor rally.

The farmers in Gurugram also claimed that the tractor rally across the district passed off peacefully.

"The farmers started their tractor rally from Rewari district and crossed Sidhrawali Chowk, Bilaspur Chowk, Panchgaon Chowk and later took a U-turn from just ahead of the Women's Polytechnic College on the National Highway before returning to their protesting site," said Sanjeev Balhara, ACP (traffic).

The Gurugram chapter of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) also took out a tractor parade across the city and covered a distance of around 26 km during the parade.

"The farmers' rally on the occasion of Republic Day was historical. A number farmers on tractors took part in the rally waving the tricolor," said Chaudhary Santokh Singh, President of the Gurugram chapter of SKM.

"The tractor parade was held peacefully. The residents of Gurugram supported the rally and raised slogans in favour of the farmers. More than 30 social organisations along with 36 village panchayats joined the rally in Gurugram," Singh said.

