Trade pact with Mauritius among 3 major Cabinet decisions

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Three important decisions were taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. These include a key trade agreement with Mauritius.

Javadekar said that a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement has been signed between India and Mauritius. This is India's first trade agreement with an African country. He said this would promote trade between the two countries and relations between the two countries will be further strengthened.

Irani said the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi has approved the amendment of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which will help in protection of children. District Magistrates will get more power than before. The DMs will be able to take decisions related to the adoption of children and the operation of the child welfare committees.

Prasad said that the Modi government wants to make the country a manufacturing hub under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. For this, Production-Linked Incentives (PLIs) for the telecom sector has been approved by the Cabinet and it will increase investment in the telecom sector.

Prasad said that Rs 34,000 crore has been invested so far in the telecom sector due to which employment is also being boosted.

