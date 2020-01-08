Trade unions strike: Markets open in Delhi, across country

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) All markets in Delhi and across the country opened on Wednesday while the trade unions have given a call for nationwide bandh.

Praveen Khandelwal, General Secretary, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) told IANS that all markets are open and there has been no call for a strike in the markets.

The strike call by trade unions and workers may affect the functioning of the factories in some parts of the country but commercial activity in markets will continue, the traders body said.

