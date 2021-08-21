Trader donates gold 'paduka', glass at Rajasthan temple

Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) An Ahmedabad-based trader donated a gold 'Paduka' (sandal) and gold glass weighing 287.5 gram along with silver utensils at the renowned Krishna Temple 'Sanwaliyaji' situated in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh-Udaipur Highway.

Ganeshlal Kabra, the trader, has been organising 'bhandara' each year at the temple. However, due to the Covid pandemic he was unable to organise the gathering.