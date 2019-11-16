Traditions have to be followed; Sabarimala devotees say women should not enter shrine

Sannidhanam (Kerala) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): As Sabarimala temple opened for the annual Mandala Pooja on Saturday, a sea of devotees flocked the premises, however, a consensus remained among many, that women of menstruating age should not be allowed to enter the shrine.

We have waited for the annual pooja for a long time. We are very happy. Women should not be allowed to enter the temple. I don't know why Supreme Court has done this but it is not greater than the God," Gopal, a devotee at the shrine, told ANI.Another devotee, said that even though the Supreme Court has allowed women to enter the temple, they should not do the same."The Supreme Court verdict is not good. Traditions have to be followed in the country. I think only women 13 and after 60 should be allowed," said Satish, another devotee who came from Bengaluru.Earlier today, at least 10 women, aged between 10 to 50 years, were reportedly sent back from Pamba base camp which is nearly 6 km downhill from the temple.Kerala government has made it clear that it would not provide security to any woman of menstruating age visiting the shrine, as per Devaswom Board Minister K Surendran.The opening of the shrine comes days after a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had referred a clutch of petitions seeking review of its order which paved the way for the entry of women into Sabarimala temple in Kerala to a larger seven-judge bench by a majority 3:2 ruling.The Supreme Court had lifted a traditional ban on entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) on September 28 last year. (ANI)