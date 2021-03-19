Traffic being diverted for redevelopment of Chandni Chowk

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Public Works Department (PWD) is carrying out the development work of scramble crossing at Red Fort (from Digambar Lal Jain Mandir to Old Lajpat Rai market) under the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation's project for the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Mosque in Delhi.

The Delhi Traffic police said the half carriageway width from Darya Ganj to Kashmere Gate would be closed for all vehicular traffic for nearly 30 days upto April 20 in the first phase.

The Traffic police said when the carriageway of N.S Marg from Darya Ganj to Kashmere Gate is to be closed, then all buses would be diverted from Delhi Gate to Rajghat-Ring Road-Shantivan-Hanuman Setu-ISBT-Tis Hazari-Morigate-Pull Dufferin-Old Delhi Railway Station (ODRS).

The remaining vehicles would be diverted from Subhash Park T-Point to Nishad Raj Marg- Shantivan Ring Road-Hanuman Setu to their respective destination.

The traffic coming from Jama Masjid side and intending to go to ODRS/Kashmere Gate side would either take the service road from Parade Ground parking towards Kabootar Market and then N.S Marg to Nishad Raj Marg and proceed accordingly or may go from Jama Masjid to Daryaganj Brij Mohan Chowk to Subhash Park T. Point to Nishad Raj Marg and proceed accordingly.

"Adequate traffic signages at appropriate locations have been placed for the guidance of the motorists and adequate traffic staff has been deployed to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic," said Brijender Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Traffic.

