Traffic curbs for R-Day dress rehearsal on Saturday

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) In connection with the Republic Day celebrations, there will be a full dress rehearsal on January 23 (Saturday). The parade will start at 9.50 a.m. from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to the National Stadium. There will be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for the smooth conduct of the parade, Delhi police said.

The route of the parade will be Vijay Chowk- Rajpath- Amar Jawan Jyoti- India Gate roundabout- Princess Palace - Tilak Marg Radial Road - Turn right on "C" Hexagon - Turn left and enter National Stadium from Gate No. 1.

"No traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 p.m. on January 22 till the parade is over. Also, no cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11 p.m. of 22nd Jan, 2021 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the Parade is over," said Manish Kumar Agrawal, Joint CP, Traffic.

The 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 a.m. on Saturday till the entire Parade and Tableaux enter National Stadium. Road users have been requested by Traffic police to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of the parade from 9 a.m. to 12. 30 p.m., for their own convenience.

If the journey is unavoidable, the road users are advised to take these routes for North to South and vice-versa: Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, I.P. Flyover, Rajghat, Ring Road.

Also from Madarsa to Lodhi Road 'T' point, Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk,Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Shankar Road, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Road or Mandir Marg.

Police said that buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-9 (NH-24), Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. Buses coming from NH-9 (NH-24) shall take right turn on Road No. 56 and terminate at ISBT Anand Vihar. Buses coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge and all Inter State buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan.

Metro Rail Service shall remain available for commuters at all Metro Stations during the Full Dress Rehearsal Ceremony. However, Boarding or De-boarding at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan metro stations would not be allowed from from 5 a.m. till 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Also, flying of sub conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft etc are prohibited over the jurisdiction of National Capital Territory of Delhi from January 20 till February15 (both days inclusive).

