Traffic diversions likely on Christmas Eve, Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Anticipating a heavy flow of vehicles on the city roads on Christmas Eve, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory stating that there may be diversions on several roads to manage the congestion.

"Traffic is expected to remain heavy on Gol Dak Khana, Ashoka Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk, and Church Road," the advisory issued on Twitter said adding that the traffic on these roads may be diverted if required.



The advisory said that the traffic coming towards Gol Dak Khana from RML, Bhal Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T point, Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road and Outer Circle Connaught Place may be diverted.

"Vehicles will be parked at Pandit Pant Marg in a single lane on both sides, Jai Singh Road in a single lane on both sides and Church Road in a single lane," it said.

"Christmas will be celebrated on December 24 and 25 and thousands of devotees will be congregating at various Churches for prayers. The main Churches in New Delhi are expecting heavy congregation of devotees," the advisory added. (ANI)

