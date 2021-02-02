Traffic diverted in many parts of Delhi due to farmers' protest

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Delhi Police diverted vehicular traffic at Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta towards Anand Vihar, Chilla, Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, Apsara, Bhopra, and Loni borders on Tuesday due to the farmers' agitation at the Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border. Traffic from Singhu, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders has also been closed.



The police have advised avoiding Outer Ring Road, GTK road, and NH44.

National Highway (NH) 24, NH 9, Road Number 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall are closed for vehicular traffic.

However, Auchandi, Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school, and Palla toll tax borders are open.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)