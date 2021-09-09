Traffic diverted in south Delhi's Aurobindo Marg due to construction

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday advised the commuters to avoid the carriageway from TB hospital towards PTS Malviya Nagar on Aurobindo marg due to the pipe-laying work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).



"DJB is carrying out pipe-laying work on Aurobindo marg near DDA cut T point. The movement of vehicles will remain slow on the carriageway leading from TB hospital towards PTS Malviya Nagar on Aurobindo marg," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"The commuters are requested to avoid this carriageway," added the traffic police. (ANI)

