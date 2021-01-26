Traffic goes for a toss as farmers choke roads in Delhi

Clashes between police and the protesting farmers were witnessed in the ITO area as a section of farmers tried to break the security arrangements made by Delhi Police in the heart of the city.

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Traffic was thrown out of gear in Delhi as protesting farmers swarmed the Red Fort during a 'tractor rally' here on Republic Day amid police attempts to block them from marching towards central Delhi.

Heavy traffic was witnessed at NH-44, G.T. Karnal Road, Outer Ring Road, Signature Bridge, G.T. Road, ISBT Ring Road, Vikas Marg, NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Noida link road, Peeragarhi and Outer Delhi, east and west Delhi border areas due to ongoing farmer protests.

There was heavy traffic on Outer Ring Road, Badli Road, K.N. Katzu Marg, Madhuban Chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela and DSIDC Narela Roads. The Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to avoid these roads.

"Traffic movement is closed from Yudhistir Bridge to Seelampur (both carriageways). Traffic is diverted from Geeta Colony and the Signature Bridge," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday also closed the entry and exit gates of various metro stations on the yellow, green, violet and blue lines in the wake of the violence in the heart of the national capital.

Violence was reported from various border areas as the protesters entered Delhi in violation of an agreement on the time they could take out their 'tractor rally' at the end of the official Republic Day celebrations.

Chaos prevailed at the Karnal Bypass, Mukarba Chowk, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Akshardham, Ghazipur, and Tikri border. Several policemen and farmers were injured in the clashes.

--IANS

