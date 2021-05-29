Trafficked Bangladeshi woman raped in India, 6 held

Babu and his associates are members of a human trafficking syndicate and they all are Bangladeshi nationals, said Shahidullah. However, Bangladesh police are trying to bring back the victim and her assaulter, the official added.

Confirming the development, Md. Shahidullah, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Tejgaon Division, told IANS that among the accused, Rifatul Islam Hridoy alias TikTok Hridoy Babu is a resident of Dhaka's Hatirjheel area.

Shahidullah also said they came to know about the arrest after contacting the Kerala police. The law enforcers managed to identify Babu from his Facebook profile.

Later, his parents confirmed the matter and said they drove him away from home for his unruly behaviour, and he has no contact with them since then.

Earlier, a video of rape and horrific torture of the 22-year-old woman went viral on social media in which four men and two women could be seen brutally assaulting the victim. Thereafter, the Assam police had shared screenshots of the video to identify the accused. Within hours, the Bengaluru police managed to nab four of the accused.

All four were taken to Karegowda Layout, K. Channasandra, where they stayed in a rented house.

Early Friday, two of them, Hridoy Babu, 25, and Sagar, 23, attacked the policemen and tried to flee. The police opened fire in self-defence.

"Both were shot at their knees before they were nabbed and are now being treated at a government hospital," the police said.

Meanwhile, the victim's father has identified his daughter who went missing for a year and filed a case with Hatirjheel Police under the Prevention of Human Trafficking Act. Another case has been filed under Pornography Control Act.

As per information, all of them are part of the same group from Bangladesh. Due to financial issues, the culprits brutalised the victim who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, trafficked to India by the human trafficking racket.

