Tragedy strikes birthday party in Agra, 2 dead

District administration said two persons died on the spot while a dozen were injured.

Agra, Aug 24 (IANS) A house under renovation in Dhandhupura, close to the Taj Mahal, came crashing down, late Monday evening, while a birthday party was going on with 40 to 50 young people gyrating to loud music, officials said on Tuesday.

Agra district magistrate PN Singh said the house where the celebrations were going on was being renovated.

Singh said 15 persons have been injured.

Eye witnesses said a few had to be extricated from the debris with difficulty by the police rescue team.

Taj ganj police said the birthday party of Aniket was being celebrated on the second floor of the ill fated house with more than 40 guests, mostly youth.

The revellers were busy dancing to filmy numbers when the house caved in.

Neighbours said loud music and high voltage dancing was the cause for the terrace to crash.

Luckily, some people had left just ten minutes before the tragedy.

Police confirmed that the birthday boy Aniket was safe. The injured are under treatment at four private nursing homes.

