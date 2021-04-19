Tragic scenes at LNJP as bodies pile up in ambulance

An IANS photo journalist saw an ambulance with bodies piled up inside it and almost 6 to 8 dead bodies were ferried for the funeral.

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) As Covid cases are rising in the national capital, tragic scenes emerge from Delhi's largest Covid hospital LNJP, where family members have to wait for long for the bodies of their near and dear ones at the mortuary of the hospital.

A person waiting at the morgue said, "He is helpless as the pandemic has hit hard without giving any time."

Scores of women, men are seen waiting outside the LNJP hospital and crying for their loved ones. Some are speechless, unable to say anything as they have lost at least a member of their family.

After the ambulance drove off, the family members rushed towards the cremtion ground where the last rites have to be performed.

Mohan (name changed), who lost his father due to Covid said he has lost faith in the system and the situation is pathetic as people have been left to their own devices.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the biggest jump in its daily Covid tally with 25,462 fresh cases and a positivity rate of nearly 30 per cent, which means almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out positive.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Delhi's health system has reached an alarming stage, as only 100 beds are available in hospitals.

The situation has become so worse that at present Delhi is not able to take any more Covid-19 patients in the government hospitals. "I won't say Delhi's health system has completely collapsed but yes, we are at an alarming stage. So the Delhi Government has decided to impose a week long curfew which will come into effect from today 10 pm (Monday), Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister's announcement came after an emergency meeting to review covid-19 situation between Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

